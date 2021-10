You since fan of the old Simson models that gave at East times and want to make a statement with the saying Blauer Dunst is 2-stroke art? Do you love kneading the old Simmi S51 and the soothing smell of the blue cloud when the engine is running? Your design. Anyone who likes the old 50 cc mopeds from the DDR will not pass here. Top gift idea for all East fans of the weapon forge from Suhl. Pure nostalgic. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem