The Mr. Heater 2 Tank Hook Up Kit is to connect two external propane tanks. It includes a 30-inch hose that has excess flow soft nose P.O.L. on both ends. It is compatible with propane tanks from 20 to 100 pounds. DESIGN Used to connect (2) eternal propane tanks 30” hose with dual-ended excess flow soft nose P.O.L. Full-flow tee Fits 20 – 100 lbs. propane tanks SPECS Weight: 1.45 lbs. Hose material stretch tested to 400 psi Hose material pressure tested to 600 psi Additional Details Recommended for use with Mr. Heater forced air propane series 1-Year Limited Manufacturer’s Warranty Style: F273737Z