Design & Quality: Strong anti-interference and dustproof;Military quality High-quality precision circuit design Power output & Range: 3 Watts Output, 20 MA Standby;5-10 Miles Range in Wild. Memory Channel: 16 Memory Channel, East to find a Channel to Use. LT-316 can be programming by CHIRP Frequency Range: Uhf 400-520MHz; Battery Capacity: 1500 mAh, Micro-Usb Charging Dimension: 96x55x22 mm, Extreme ultra-thin Compact, Very East to Carry;