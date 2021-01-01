Barska 20-60x60 WP Colorado Spotting Scope, Black

The Barska® Colorado Spotting Scope sets the standard for portability, clarity and optical performance. The Colorado spotting scope uses fully-coated Porro lenses to maximize light transmission and provide you with clear, high-contrast images. Its adjustable zoom magnification allows you to lock onto your target and zoom in for more detail. The spotting scope is covered with shock-absorbing rubber armor so your scope stays secure. FEATURES: Fully-coated Porro lenses maximize light transmission Produces bright, clear, high-contrast views in all types of lighting and weather conditions Adjustable zoom magnification allows you to lock on your target then zoom in Shock-absorbing rubber armor Includes pan-head tripod, carrying case and lens cloth Limited lifetime warranty Model: CO11502 For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 909-445-8168. SPECS: Magnification: 20-60x Objective Lens: 60mm Field of View (ft@1000yds): 106.5/35.5 @20x Exit Pupil: 3mm-1mm Eye Relief: 14.5mm-11.2mm Close Focus: 8m Prism Type: Porro Eyepiece System: Straight