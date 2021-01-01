Ozark Trail 20 F Mummy Sleeping Bag

This Ozark Trail 20F Cold Weather Double Mummy Sleeping Bag offers all the warmth and comfort you will need for enjoying a cool evening out in the great outdoors. Ideal for camping trips, this accessory features a durable shell made from polyester ripstop material and a polyester silk touch lining that is soft and smooth to the touch. Filled with hollow fiber, this cold grey/orange twin sleeping bag is meant to be used in temperatures as low as 20 degrees to help keep you warm and protected from the chilling air as you lay out under the stars on your camping trips. Plus, the sleeping bag comes with a zipped carrying bag for easy packing and the liner is conveniently removable for when you are camping out in warmer climates. Pack up, hike out, set up, and lay out in the Ozark Trail 20F Cold Weather Double Mummy Sleeping Bag.