200 Low-Carb High-Fat Recipes: Easy Recipes to Jumpstart Your Low-Carb Weight Loss Dana Carpender Author

Drop the Pounds Permanently with the Hottest New Diet Craze! You've hit it before - the dreaded weight-loss plateau that you just can't break through. No matter what, the pounds won't go even with calorie counting and traditional low-carb diets. Turns out there is a secret weapon to losing weight - fat (and lots of it). After decades of taking butter, bacon, eggs, and avocados off the table, it turns out that fats are far better for beating the battle of the bulge than healthy whole grains and high protein diets. Backed up by science, the LCHF diet is quickly becoming the hottest way to shed pounds and jumpstart a stalled metabolism. Low-carb proponent and bestselling author Dana Carpender will guide you through the LCHF lifestyle and shed light on important questions such as: Is LCHF safe? Why does the traditional low-carb, high-protein diet not work for you? Which Are Good Fats? (Not all fats are created equal!) In 200 Low-Carb, High-Fat Recipes you get tips for creating low-carb/high-fat meals, and find out why three meals a day may not be needed! With 200 recipes, including soups, breakfasts, appetizers, sides and sauces, you'll never be cooked for delicious ideas!