Product Material: 100% Cotton Egyptian Blend. - Made from the finest cotton, our duvet cover provides pure softness without sacrificing durability. - With an exceptional weave of 200 threads per square inch, this bed linen range will maintain its luxury for years to come. - Twin: 53.9 x 78in, Full: 78 x 78in, Queen Size: 89.7 x 85.8in, King: 102 x 85.8in, California King: 114 x 90.5in. - Size: Full. - Gender: Unisex Adult