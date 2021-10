Best Quality Guranteed. 100% brand new and high quality, never been used. Replacement For Kenwood Two Way Radio TH-F6, TH-F6A, TH-F7, TH-F7E. Capacity: 2000mAh. Battery Type: Li-ion. Replace OEM P/N: PB-42, PB-42L, PB-42Li. Ultrasonic sealing technology, Impact-resistant design, Dual protection PCM Short circuit protection. Our goal is to keep our customers beyond satisfied. Thus We would appreciate it if you could give us a chance to address your concerns.