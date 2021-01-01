200KG/441LBS Exercise Fitness Slim Vibration Machine Trainer Plate Platform Body Shaper Remote Control with Resistance Bands-US Plug/Red

Specifications: ColorRedMaterialSteel + PlasticVoltage110V, 220V Power500WAmplitude0-10mmMax User Weight200KG/441LBSSpeed Levels180Weight9.5KGSizeApprox 53x31x13cm/20.9'x12.2'x5.1'Package Dimensions57.5x42x17.5cm/ 22.6'x16.5'x6.9'Features:- 200kg weight capacity- With bluetooth music function- Comes with resistance bands and remote control- Increased metabolism, burns body fat, improves blood circulation, speed up in weight reduction- Enhanced neuromuscular and skeleton- Beneficial to cholesterol control- Intelligent control panel, time and speed display and control- Non-slip rubber pedaling and the bottom with stable suction cup, more safety. Package Included:1 x Connect Fitness Vibration Machine2 x Resistance Bands1 x Remote Control (batteries not included)1 x Power Cord1 x User ManualNote:1. Please allow 0.5-1cm differences due to manual measurement.2. Due to the light and screen difference, the item's color may be slightly different from the pictures.