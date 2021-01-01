Srixon 2018 Q-STAR TOUR 2 Golf Balls, White

Take control of your game with the Srixon 2018 Q-STAR TOUR 2 Golf Balls. A soft, spinskin Coating combines with a 324 Speed Dimple Pattern to enable maximum distance, accuracy and control. The Lower Compression Energetic Gradient Growth Core is softer in the center and gets progressively harder toward the outer edge to create unparalleled feel and energy transfer. spinskin™ Coating Soft feel and enhanced greenside spin control Lower Compression Energetic Gradient Growth Core A softer center becomes gradually firmer around the perimeter for soft feel while maximizing ball speed 324 Speed Dimple Pattern Low drag design improves flight performance for longer distance with more control