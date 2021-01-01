Callaway 2019 Big Bertha Womens Hybrid - Used Demo, Right Hand, Women's, graphite

Innovative technologies combine to form the Callaway 2019 Big Bertha Hybrid. Callaway’s first-ever hybrid to pair Jailbreak and OptiFit Hosel technologies generates unrivaled ball speed, optimal forgiveness and fine-tuned customization potential. Progressive head shaping creates a clean aesthetic at address while raising MOI for unmatched forgiveness. A shorter, lighter hosel repositions weight for easy launch and high, long-carrying flight. Jailbreak + Hyper Speed Face Cup Technologies: This is a used club and sold as-is Website images do not reflect the condition of the club Does not include headcovers, wrenches, or other fitting tools New, hourglass-shaped Jailbreak titanium bars behind the face are 25% lighter than previous models Jailbreak Technology stiffens the crown and sole at impact to create more ball speed across more face area Ultra-thin, Carpenter 455 Steel Face equipped with Hyper Speed Face Cup for fast ball speeds across the entire face Stiffer body combines with Hyper Speed Face Cup to promote improved performance across an expansive area of the face Jailbreak and Hyper Speed Face Cup work together to create the Jailbreak Effect, which promotes a remarkable boost in ball speed and distance New Progressive Shaping Design: Progressive shaping through each hybrid generates easy-to-hit performance Compact profile creates appealing aesthetics at address for greater confidence High MOI technologies maximize forgiveness and consistency across the face Additional Features: Engineered to give golfers the high ball speeds needed to produce explosive distance Callaway’s first combination of Jailbreak and OptiFit Adjustable Hosel technologies in a hybrid Shorter, lighter hosel repositions weight to optimize Center of Gravity placement for high, long carry OptiFit Hosel allows for a combination of 8 different loft and lie configurations for customization UST Mamiya Recoil ZT9 Graphite Shaft features a low-mid kickpoint to encourage medium/high flight UST Mamiya Recoil ESX Graphite Shaft features a low kickpoint to encourage heightened flight Grip: Lamkin Z5 Genesis Grip 2020 Golf Digest Hot List Winner: