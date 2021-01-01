From taylormade

TaylorMade 2019 FlexTech Stand Bag, Men's, Blood Orange/Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Turn heads with your style and skill while walking the course with the TaylorMade FlexTech Stand Bag. Constructed of premium materials, the FlexTech comes equipped with a 5-way top with full-length dividers for club organization. 11 pockets – including 2 large apparel pockets and insulated cooler pocket – provide a secure place for all important on-course items. Divider: 5-way padded w/ full-length dividers Pockets: 11 2 large apparel pockets Large insulated cooler pocket w/ drain Valuables pocket w/ micro suede lining + more Details Self-adjusting Strap Slider System maintains stability and comfort during carry Anti-split FlexTech Stand System ensures secure stance and prevents club crowding Cart strap pass through allows for easy access to valuables and apparel pockets Integrated pocket design creates a more streamlined profile Grab handles on top cuff and spine for added mobility Matching rain hood included for weather protection

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com