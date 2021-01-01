TaylorMade 2019 FlexTech Stand Bag, Men's, Blood Orange/Black

Turn heads with your style and skill while walking the course with the TaylorMade FlexTech Stand Bag. Constructed of premium materials, the FlexTech comes equipped with a 5-way top with full-length dividers for club organization. 11 pockets – including 2 large apparel pockets and insulated cooler pocket – provide a secure place for all important on-course items. Divider: 5-way padded w/ full-length dividers Pockets: 11 2 large apparel pockets Large insulated cooler pocket w/ drain Valuables pocket w/ micro suede lining + more Details Self-adjusting Strap Slider System maintains stability and comfort during carry Anti-split FlexTech Stand System ensures secure stance and prevents club crowding Cart strap pass through allows for easy access to valuables and apparel pockets Integrated pocket design creates a more streamlined profile Grab handles on top cuff and spine for added mobility Matching rain hood included for weather protection