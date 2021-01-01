TaylorMade 2019 P790 Irons – (Steel), Left Hand, Men's

Key Features of the TaylorMade 2019 P790 Irons: Low-density SpeedFoam cavity filler pushes the limits of COR to produce groundbreaking distance in a forged iron SpeedFoam remains resilient at impact to produce soft touch and responsive feedback for player-preferred feel High-strength forged 4140 carbon steel, wrapped face construction and soft carbon steel body create explosive distance and forgiveness Strategically placed low pro, le tungsten weighting increases MOI throughout the set for unrivaled playability Ultra-thin internal leading edge with cut-thru Speed Pocket provides additional forgiveness on impacts low on the face Progressive Inverted Cone Technology elevates performance across the club face and protects ball speed Unleash the beast when you play the TaylorMade 2019 P790 Irons. Designed to meet performance demands of better golfers and consistency of aspirational golfers, P790 Irons feature low-density SpeedFoam cavity filler to maximize COR and generate groundbreaking distance. A high-strength 4140 carbon steel face combines with Progressive ICT and cut-thru Speed Pocket technologies to lock in distance and control on impacts across the face. Low pro, le tungsten weighting delivers a lower CG and higher launch for unrivaled playability. Design Details: Designed to meet the demands of better players while delivering the consistent performance aspirational golfers desire Refined shaping, featuring a straighter topline, shallower face and progressive shaft offset to generate ideal aesthetics Hollow body construction enables optimal weight placement for remarkable performance and stability Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 VSS Steel Shaft Golf Pride Tour Velvet Grip features the look/feel of Tour Velvet with a non-slip surface pattern Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 Grey/Black Grip