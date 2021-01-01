Titleist 2019 TruFeel Matte Red Golf Balls

Experience the feel of distance and control with the Titleist TruFeel Golf Balls. Redesigned with a new core and a new cover, the TruFeel delivers longer distance on all shots. It’s the softest feeling Titleist and provides superior distance through low spin on long shots and increases short game spin for stopping power on the green. At Titleist, R&D specifically designed TruFeel to be soft and – just as important – provide best in class performance for your game. Player Benefits: The Softest Compression Titleist® NEW Longer Distance through low long game spin NEW Improved Short Game Performance for stopping power Trusted Quality and Consistency Matte red cover for visibility Technology Excellence: TruTouch Core – the new, low compression core is larger and generates low spin for long distance TruFlex Cover – the new TruFlex cover utilizes proprietary Titleist technology to deliver very soft feel TruFit Aerodynamics – the advanced aerodynamics are optimized to provide piercing ball flight for maximum distance 12 Pack