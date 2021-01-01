Bettinardi 2020 BB8 Wide Putter, Right Hand, Men's, black

Key Features of the Bettinardi 2020 BB8 Wide Putter: Wide body blade profile design for the player seeking a traditional blade appearance, while adding improved confidence on the course Sleek, forgiving squared off blade that features a lengthened sight line, compressed shoulders and flat bumpers Super-Fly Mill face milling designed for players looking for both consistent speed and feel Aggressive Bettinardi milling technology creates a muted, yet responsive feel at impact Putter head constructed of soft Carbon Steel material for player-preferred response and feel Moderate toe hang helps golfers with a strongly arced putting stroke deliver a square putter face Eye-catching, durable Glacier Black finish with electric red, white and blue paint fill creates a bold aesthetic Plush black honeycomb pattern headcover included Expertly crafted from Robert Bettinardi, the Bettinardi 2020 BB8 Wide Putter is designed to add confidence on every putt while seeking a traditional blade appearance. Super-Fly Mill Face Milling – an aggressive Bettinardi milling technology – creates the consistent speed and feel demanded by the world’s best. Each model is fitted with carefully-considered Toe Hang in order to help golfers deliver a square face, regardless of stroke. The eye-catching Glacier Black finish creates a confidence-inspiring aesthetic. Design Details: Designed to supersede what Bettinardi loyalists have come to expect from BB Series Putters BB Series features distinguished looks, unmatched milling and a never-before seen head finish Each feature of BB Series Putters has been scrutinized and improved upon by Robert Bettinardi Lamkin’s new SINKFit putter grip offers an enhanced contoured shape for ideal wrist alignment and more consistent putting strokes Grip: Lamkin SINKFit Pistol Putter Grip – Standard/Jumbo