Callaway 2020 Chrome Soft X Personalized Golf Balls

Introduce change to your game with the Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls. Designed to combine Tour-proven performance with unparalleled feel and exceptional forgiveness, Chrome Soft X features a new Graphene-infused Dual SoftFast Core with a larger inner core for high launch, long distance and increased playability. A high-speed Mantle system pairs with the thinner, more resilient Tour Urethane cover to deliver fantastic feel and shot-controlling, stroke-saving spin and scoring shots. Chrome Soft vs. Chrome Soft X Chrome Soft: Designed for golfers seeking the softest feel, best forgiveness and straight ball flight Chrome Soft X: Designed for golfers seeking soft feel, high forgiveness and workable ball flight Longer Distance & Low Spin New Graphene-infused Dual SoftFast Core with a new, larger inner core maximizes compression energy while minimizing driver-spin and promoting high launch for longer distance Consistent Speed and Penetrating Flight High-speed mantle system features a new proprietary Ionomer to deliver consistent speed and penetrating ball flight Ultra-Soft Feel with Pinpoint Greenside Control Thinner, more resilient Tour Urethane cover delivers increased ball speed and generates shot-controlling, stroke-saving spin on pitches and chips Soft Tour Urethane Cover, low compression core and mantle system combine for unparalleled feel Details: Callaway’s most advanced, longest Tour Ball that delivers game-changing distance, exceptional feel and ultimate control Optimized Aero Design generates longer, penetrating and stable flight 332-dimple pattern creates complete coverage for optimized accuracy and control 4-piece design enhances control through the bag, especially from 100 yds. and in 12 Pack