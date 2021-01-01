Bridgestone 2020 TOUR B RXS Optic Yellow Personalized Golf Balls

Meticulously designed for golfers who are looking for ultimate distance and incredible greenside control, TOUR B Golf Balls represent the most innovative and performance-orientated balls in Bridgestone history. Gradational Core construction amplifies distance through higher initial ball speeds and lower side spin. Featuring the world’s first SMART Cover, the new REACTIV Urethane Cover promotes more distance and spin for greater accuracy and control in player’s short game. Dare to Bridgestone – Selecting Your TOUR B TOUR B X LOW handicap golfers seeking FEEL + ACCURACY. Firmer REACTIV urethane cover reduces driver spin for accuracy off the tee. TOUR B XS LOW handicap golfers seeking FEEL + DISTANCE. Softer REACTIV urethane cover creates added friction for feel and control. TOUR B RX LOW/MID handicap golfers seeking DISTANCE + ACCURACY. Firmer REACTIV urethane cover reduces spin for increased accuracy. TOUR B RX Optic Yellow LOW/MID handicap golfers seeking DISTANCE + ACCURACY. Firmer REACTIV urethane cover reduces spin for increased accuracy. Hi-Vis cover color. TOUR B RXS LOW/MID handicap golfers seeking DISTANCE + FEEL. Softer REACTIV urethane cover creates added friction for feel and control. TOUR B RXS Optic Yellow LOW/MID handicap golfers seeking DISTANCE + FEEL. Softer REACTIV urethane cover creates added friction for feel and control. Hi-Vis cover color. TOUR B RX/RXS vs. TOUR B X/XS TOUR B RX/RXS models feature a new 338 Dimple Pattern to maximize surface coverage and slow rotation for increased consistency and forgiveness TOUR B X/XS models feature the standard Dual Dimple pattern for golfers who more naturally control their ball flight and desire workability Details Slightly softer urethane cover compared to the TOUR B RX creates added friction for superior feel and control Gradational Compression Core creates higher initial ball speed and lower side spin for distance and forgiveness New urethane REACTIV Cover formulation provides more distance and spin for increased accuracy off the tee World’s first SMART Urethane Cover uses an “impact modifier” to deliver different reactions on shots depending on the force of the impact Dual Dimple Technology creates less aerodynamic drag for distance and more efficient shot trajectory Seamless Cover Technology creates a perfectly balanced dimple pattern for consistent flight and performance Dimple pattern and cover formulation combine to maximize stability and performance in the wind Optic Yellow cover color enables enhanced shot tracking and visualization Core Compression: 64 | Construction: 3-Piece 12 Pack