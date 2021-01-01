Callaway 2020 Women's Rogue Hybrid/Irons – (Graphite), Right Hand

Extract maximum performance from your game with Callaway Rogue Hybrid/Irons. Rogue Hybrids feature Callaway’s first application of Jailbreak Technology, which unlocks unprecedented energy transfer and distance. Rogue Irons feature a premium multi-material construction to harmonize sound, feel and performance. 360 Face Technology pairs with VFT to dramatically expand the sweet spot and create an optimal combination of distance, accuracy and playability. Rogue Hybrids: Exceptional Ball Speed from the Jailbreak Effect Callaway’s R&D Team successfully installed the groundbreaking Jailbreak technology in a hybrid for the first time New, hourglass-shaped Jailbreak titanium bars behind the face are 25% lighter than previous model Jailbreak Technology stiffens the crown and sole at impact to create more ball speed across more face area Stiffer body combines with Hyper Speed Face Cup to promote improved performance across an expansive area of the face Jailbreak and Hyper Speed Face Cup work together to create the Jailbreak Effect, which promotes a remarkable boost in ball speed and distance Rogue Hybrid Features: Callaway’s two most effective speed-enhancing technologies combine to make their most powerful hybrid ever Rogue features a more traditional club head volume and lofts to promote versatility and performance Exceptionally low CG placement makes Rogue Hybrids super easy to launch for greater versatility Ultra-thin, Carpenter 455 steel face with Hyper Speed Face Cup for more speed on impacts across the face Rogue Irons: Multi-Material Construction Creates the Ultimate Distance Iron 360 Face Cup + Variable Face Thickness (VFT) Technologies combine to dramatically expand the portion of the face that delivers fast ball speed, giving golfers more distance on off-center hits 360 Face Cup employs a shallow, flexible rim around the perimeter of the face that flexes and releases at impact to increase ball speed Variable Face Thickness (VFT) includes how the face itself flexes to promote even more ball speed on off center hits Urethane Microspheres Elastic-Urethane Microspheres provide the sound and feel benefits of urethane without compromising COR or ball speed Engineered to combat the excessive vibration, unpleasant sound and harsh feel commonly produced by irons with thin faces Urethane dampens vibration to improve sound and feel while also maintaining the performance benefits of increased face flex MIM’d, Tungsten-Infused Standing Wave Tungsten Weighting allows for extraordinarily precise CG positioning for optimum launch and control at each individual loft Twice as heavy as steel, Tungsten concentrates significant weight into a small space to for an intricately shaped part The result is a precisely controlled CG location engineered to maximize performance Premium Shaft Option Aldila QUARANTA 50 Graphite Shaft Designed to improve high performance, ultra-lightweight, sub-50g shaft design NexGen Micro Laminate Technology (MLT) provides the highest level of performance in an ultra-lightweight shaft Structure and material placement have been optimized to offer ideal flex and torque characteristics for superior feel Weight: 54g | Torque: 5.9° | Kick Point: Mid/Low | Trajectory: Mid