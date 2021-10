The Rawlings 2021 Gold Collection Series Full-Zip Weather-Resistant Jacket features a water resistant finish and an athletic fit with a drop-tail hem. The knit-faced soft shell and textured fleece back offer extra warmth. This machine washable jacket has stretch sleeves and inserts that also provide optimal mobility. The sizing is based on chest size: Small (32-34"), Medium (36-38"), Large (40-42"), X-Large (44-46"), XX-Large (48-50"), XXX-Large (52-54").