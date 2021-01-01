Rawlings 2021 Gold Collection Series Warm-Up Joggers, Black, Extra Large

As a part of the Rawlings 2021 Official Spring Line, the Rawlings Gold Collection Warm-Up Joggers feature an athletic fit with a faux fly front. This cotton-blend fabric composition was designed to create maximum comfort. The deep pockets have welded zippers and plenty of room to safely store your items. Rubber drawstring athletes prevent fraying and create a sleek, modern style. These pants also feature the Rawlings Gold Collection logo on the left thigh, and a clear traditional Rawlings script logo across front waistband that will be sure to make you stand out. The sizing is based on chest size: Small (32-34"), Medium (36-38"), Large (40-42"), X-Large (44-46"), XX-Large (48-50"), XXX-Large (52-54").