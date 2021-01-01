PING 2021 Tyne 4 Putter, Right Hand, Men's, aluminum

DESIGN: Multi-material construction of varying densities (17-4 SS, tungsten, aluminum) increases MOI and optimize CG for greater forgiveness Dual-durometer insert with a softer front layer of Pebax for precision on shorter putts and a firmer back layer for distance control Shallow, uniform grooves across the face combine with dual-durometer insert to provide a soft feel and consistent roll PP58 MID GRIP: Standard-sized pistol shape designed to help square face at impact Rubber construction Weight: 87g