Top Flite 2021 Women's Aura Mallet Putter, Right Hand

Key Features of the Top Flite 2021 Women’s Aura Mallet Putter: Full face urethane insert provides soft feel even on off center hits Top alignment and two perimeter alignment lines frame ball to ensure quality putting performance Face insert micro-groove pattern helps promote consistent roll for better distance control Matte finish and bright sole graphics increase confidence at address Features a double bend hosel suited for players with a straight-back, straight through putting stroke Build up your short game with the Top Flite Aura Mallet Putter. The mid mallet head shape features perimeter weighting to create higher MOI and increased forgiveness across the face. A Urethane full face insert provides superior soft feel even on off center hits. The face insert features a new micro-groove pattern that helps deliver consistent roll for better distance control. Design Details: Mid mallet head shape features perimeter weight placement for higher MOI and forgiveness across the face