Vicky Tiel 21 Bonaparte Body Cream 6.7 fl. oz.

Vicky Tiel 21 Bonaparte Body Cream What It Is A rich body cream that deliciously perfumes the skin with the irresistible essence of the 21 Bonaparte Fragrance. What You Get 6.7 oz. 21 Bonaparte Body Cream What It Does Moisturizes your skin Leaves skin feeling velvety soft Fragrance Notes Top: Cassis creme, mandarin and star anis Middle: Jasmine sambac, gardenia and tuberose petal Base: Patchouli, vanilla and sandalwood Ultra feminine and beautiful, its inviting harmony of notes touches the sensual side in every woman Made in USA