Way Of Will 21 Dry Skin Toner With Geranium Patchouli Prepare Your Skin To Absorb Face Oil And Retain Moisture. Our Essential Oil-Infused Water Blend Supports The Dry Skin Face Oil For Full Effectiveness. Our Blend Uses Sandalwood Floral Water As A Base, Optimal For Revitalizing Dry Skin, While Also Delivering Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin C And Folic Acid To Your Skin. Geranium Renews While Patchouli Helps The Appearance Of Damaged Skin Vitamin C And Vitamin B Complex Folic Acid