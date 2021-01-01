220V Portable Hair Blow Dryer 2 Gears Traveller Hair Dryer Foldable Compact Blower-Pink

Specifications: Gear adjustment: 2 gear adjustment + switching gearRated frequency: 50HzHandle folding: FoldableSpeed regulating gear: second gearAir nozzle style: single air nozzleFunctions: hot and cold air, constant temperatureOverheat protection: YesRated voltage: 220VMotor: DC motorHot wires: spiral wireColor: White, pink, gradual changePlug: US PlugFeatures:- Use thick spring as heating wire, heating fast, and heating uniform, reduce overheating damage- The air outlet design increases the density when used without getting involved in the hair- Vortexes back cover design, soft wind, low noise, comfortable experience- The handle can be folded, portable and easy to store. You can take it with you on business trips- Two kinds of air temperature can be adjusted as you like. Different hair can be protected by warm air. Hot air can dry hair quickly and cold air can set hair style- Ergonomic design, long take not tired, gentle wind.