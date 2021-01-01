MAC 221S Mini Tapered Blending Brush

A mini shadow-blending brush made of the softest fibers. The small shape with a tapered tip allows for the more controlled application and blending of powders. Provides for a sheer, color-washed effect on eyes. MAC professional brushes are hand-sculpted and assembled using the finest quality materials. Our 100% synthetic brushes incorporate the latest innovations in fibre technology for superior performance and improved longevity. Cosmetics - Mac > Mac > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. MAC.