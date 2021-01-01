Work out or spend an active day in comfort and style in the Kappa 222 Banda Baldhill. Skin fit. Elastic waist band. Omini jacquard logo tape with piping applied on sides. Embroidered Authentic logo. Cropped length. 95% cotton, 5% elastane. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 24 in Outseam: 34 in Inseam: 25 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 11 in Leg Opening: 8 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.