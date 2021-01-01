Nextbase 222G Dash Camera

With 1080p HD recording, 10x GPS, and a 140° viewing angle, the 222G offers full HD for everyone. Intelligent Parking Mode records any bump or physical movement on the vehicle when left unattended. User experience is further enhanced with the adoption of an exclusive new wireless Click & Go PRO mount for a low-profile connection. Install the power cable directly into the mount, allowing the Dash Cam to wirelessly. High strength neodymium magnets allow you to attach and remove the Dash Cam in seconds, with one hand. Auto adjusts contrast and brightness to further improve the footage details in the event of an accident. Note: For this product a U1 class microSD card or higher is required (not included).