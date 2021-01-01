22lbs Weight Dumbbell Set Adjustable Cap Gym Barbell Plates Body Work

Good Material: Iron sand mixture for plates, PE material covered the surface; Hollow steel for main rod. Various weights and secure screw collars: Our Dumbbells let you adjust the weight and try different combinations. Ideal for a total body workout, this dumbbell weight set is perfect for both upper and lower body building exercises. Octagonal-shaped, Anti Rolling Design: The anti-rolling design prevent your floor from scratching. Non-slip grips create a comfortable handle that helps prevent your palms from blistering. Easy use and storage: Compact size, easy to adjust weight by assembling or remove plates.