Jordan 23 Engineered Men's Track Jacket

FUTURISTIC AND FRESH. The Jordan 23 Engineered Track Jacket combines crisp, wax-coated woven fabric with set-in panels of open mesh to create a premium mix of texture and color. The jacket is lightweight, adjustable at the hem, and engineered to stand you out from the crowd. Premium Materials, Comfortably Lined Premium construction combines panels of crisp, wax-coated woven fabric with set-in panels of open mesh. The sleeves are lined with woven taffeta and and the body is lined in mesh. Adjustable Hem Hem bungee with stretch cuffs for a supportive fit. Zippered Pockets Secure the essentials with zippered hand pockets. Product Details Jordan Standard fit Full-length zipper with standup collar Elastic cuffs and hem band Sewn-on collection label Body: 95% nylon/5% polyester. Mesh Panels/Lining: 100% polyester. Machine wash Imported Style: DA5622; Color: Black/Light Liquid Lime/Electric Green; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult