23, twenty-three, lucky number and associated with a nice part of the body. If you ask 23 in Rome, they will answer you bucio de asso. Great for any occasion. Fortune and good luck, to win and have money and wealth. 23 is associated with the lower back, butt, symbol of luck. Classic phrase that is said to tombola or to bingo. In popular context, at the football game, at the Christmas or New Year dinner. Suitable for all occasions Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem