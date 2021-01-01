23 Year Old Girl Made In July 1998 23rd Birthday Gift T-Shirt

Awesome Since 1998 Tee is great for parties and celebrations for girls turning 23 years old. Perfect gift for Birthday day, Valentine Day, Mother's Day, Fathers Day, Thanksgiving, Xmas, Christmas or any anniversary. Birthday gift idea for people born in 1998 or anyone who is turning 23rd Birthday years old. For a birthday party. Makes a perfect gift for him or her, dad, father, mom, brother, sister, husband, wife, boyfriend, son, papa, girlfriend, mother. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem