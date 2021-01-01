ThirdLove 24/7® Classic T-Shirt Bra - daydream / 40E(DD)

It’s the bra that started it all. With our signature memory foam cups, the 24/7® Classic T-Shirt Bra forms to your unique shape and creates a smooth silhouette—no matter what you’re wearing. Luxe pleated straps strike the perfect balance of softness and support. You’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. Available in A-I, including our signature half-cup sizes Ultra-thin memory foam cups form to your body Incredibly soft micro jersey fabric, knitted for maximum durability Double layer back with hidden elastic smooths your silhouette Luxe pleated straps with super-soft lining for no-slip comfort Gold alloy hardware adds a touch of shine Foam-padded hook & eye with tagless (scratch-free!) printed label Flexible nylon-coated nickel-free wires Nylon/spandex