ThirdLove 24/7® Lace Contour Plunge Bra - black / 36A½

So beautiful you’ll want to show it off, so comfortable you’ll forget it’s there. Our 24/7® Lace Contour Plunge Bra combines gorgeous floral lace with sheer overlay straps that hold you in and eliminates gaping. Removable pads let you customize your fit and give yourself an extra lift whenever you want it for dependable support that will carry you through your entire day. Available in cups AA–I, including exclusive half-cups, and bands 30–48 Available colors may vary by size Memory foam, plunge-style cups with removable inserts Mesh band with foam padded hook and eye, and scratch-free, printed label Gold alloy hardware Nylon/Spandex