ThirdLove 24/7® Pima Cotton T-Shirt Bra - sea-salt / 32E½

To make the best cotton bra, we utilized luxuriously soft, and breathable Pima Cotton to create our 24/7™ Pima Cotton T-Shirt Bra. Designed with memory foam cups, smooth band, and cut-out front detail, this underwire cotton bra is an effortlessly cool style that gives you all-day comfort and support. Available in cups A–I, including our signature half-cups, and bands 30–48 Available colors may vary by size Memory foam cups Flexible, nickel-free wires Foam padded hook & eye with tagless (scratch-free!) printed label Multi-way straps Gold alloy hardware Pima cotton/nylon/spandex