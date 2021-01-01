0.24 CT. T.W. Diamond Knot Necklace in 14K Tri-Color White, Yellow and Rose Gold

Suspended from a delicate 14-karat gold chain, this centered pendant is paved in a total quarter carat of shimmering white diamonds covering an eternity swirl made in yellow gold, white gold and rose gold-in case you didn't want to choose just one. What makes diamonds special? Adding colorless sparkle, gorgeous diamonds let the chic mix of metals get the attention they deserve. Diamonds are one of the most rare gemstones but also one of the most popular, recognizable and adored. How should I style this necklace? This dainty looks amazing worn alone or stacked with other styles. Because of the mix of metals, the necklace can be worn layered with a simple chain in any shade or gold as well as sterling silver or platinum. Let the beautiful piece bring the shine and keep other accessories simple in polished metal only. What inspired the mixture of different gold colors? The understated look of this design is the perfect design for the bold mix of metals. Interlocked in a swirled circle, this necklace symbolizes unity. We love how the colors are not only brought together on one perfect piece but are also intertwined to show a symbolic connection between the contrasting shades. Have diamonds been prized for a long time? Diamonds have been admired by objects of desire since ancient times and have been adorned by women and men for centuries for many reasons. It was believed by the ancient Greeks that the intense fire that burns when a diamond is created represents the quality of eternal love and commitment. In 1477, Archduke Maximillian of Austria gave Mary of Burgundy the very first diamond engagement ring sparking the trend for diamond rings in Europe. The diamond engagement rings worn on the ring finger are said to link to the heart through the 'vein of love.' What inspired this design? With geometric jewelry at peak popularity, this delicate design takes on the trend with a classic open circle but puts a twist on it with overlapping swirls that creates imperfect roundness.