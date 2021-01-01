The 24” Folding Ruler is an easy way for anglers to get accurate measurements of their catches. This high impact plastic ruler has a folding design for compact storage, as well as a fold up end wall to bump fish against. In addition, it has large numbers (in both inches and centimeters) molded in that are easily visible. The Rapala® 24” Folding Ruler has mounting holes for permanent installation. FEATURES: Folding ruler High impact plastic Fold up end wall to bump fish against for accuracy Large, easy-to-read numbers Mounting holes for permanent installation Includes both inches and centimeters