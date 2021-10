The Classic Gigi Sautoir by gigi CLOZEAU perfectly embodies a fresh and carefree spirit! This lengthy necklace style features yellow gold chaining and pretty pink jewels for an everyday effortless appearance. Handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold. Detailed in resin. Measures 23.60-in. with a jump ring at 22.80-in. Beads measure 1.50mm in diameter. Finished with a spring ring clasp.