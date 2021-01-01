ZOE AYLA 24-Piece Make-Up Brush Set with Vegan Leather Storage Bag - Beige at Nordstrom Rack

Very extensive premium quality make up brush set that contains everything you'll ever need. These brushes are unique, versatile and the perfect addition to complete your brush collection. Its brushes are made out of comfortable wooden handles with high quality laser cut microfiber bristles and come in a very handy purse style storage bag that makes it easy to keep all your brushes together as well as bring them anywhere. This set has been designed and tested by our professional team of makeup artists and was ergonomically designed to fit perfectly in your hands and ensure flawless application. - Set of 24 brushes and a travel case- Color: beige- Anti-bacterial treated bristles- Designed and sampled in USA by team of professional make-up artists- Comes in handy travel pouch- 12" x 8" x 2"- ImportedSet includes:- Bevel eyebrow/eyeliner brush- Concealer brush- Eyebrow and eyelash comb- Eyelash brush- Eye shadow brush- Fine eyeliner brush- Foundation brush- Highlight brush- Large bevel contour brush- Large eye shadow brush- Large powder brush- Lip brush- Medium bevel eyebrow/eye shadow- Medium bevel eye-shadow brush- Nose-shadow brush- One large fan-shaped extra-powder brush- Powder and blush brush- Small bevel eyebrow/eye shadow brush- Small fan-shaped extra-powder brush- Sponge eye-shadow brush- 2 medium eye-shadow brushes- 2 small eye-shadow brushes- Roll-up vegan leather case (12" x 8" x 2") Case: vegan leather Brush: synthetic microfiber grade A Handles: wood