24 Years Old August 1931 Limited Edition 24th Birthday Premium T-Shirt

24th. retro Vintage 24th Birthday Born in August 1998 for Boy, Girl, Uncle / Aunt, Son, Daughter, Brother, Sister, Cousin,wife, husband, 24th Anniversary For Men, Women 24 years old. celebrate 24th birthday. made in 1998, made in August 1998.this Design Perfect for Birthday Party,for who love retro vintage Styles. Happy Birthday It's best time to party for new age with this vintage Design idea This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.