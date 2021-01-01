Ben-Amun Jewelry 24k Gold Plated, Swarovski Crystal Made in New York Two Tone Art Deco Vintage Jewelry Women Fashion Statement Piercing Earrings Dangle Fashion Hoops Designer Anniversary Gift (5288)

Isaac Manevitz, the founder of Ben-Amun, has been successfully designing and producing his line of high-end fashion jewelry for over 40 years. His jewelry was seen on Jacqueline Kennedy, Kate Moss, Karlie Kloss, Beyonce, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett Since featured in Vogue, Every Ben Amun Jewelry piece is designed and hand crafted in the heart of New York City’s Fashion District. We pride ourselves on using materials of the highest quality: Gold, Pearls, Swarovski, Silver and Precious stones. Discover Ben Amun's latest collection, Rock and Roll. This latest fashion forward collection is bold, edgy, and plays with strong pieces that shimmer and sparkle in metallic gold, silver, glass and Swarovski crystals. Glam up and add a touch of rock 'n' roll glamour and sophistication to your outfit. Materials: 24k Gold Electro Plating, Antique Silver Alloy Metal, Swarovski Certified Crystals, Treated Resin. Handmade in New York City.