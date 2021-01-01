Ben-Amun Jewelry 24k Gold Post Earrings with Filigree Ball Drop, 1 (22118)

Ben-Amun reimagines a timeless look by merging two favorite materials, gold and pearls, in a new and modern way. The collection includes updated statement pieces that are sure to become staples for day and evening. Unique designs for the woman looking to make an elegant and fun statement, with a strong gold intricate base and feminine pearl drops. Ben-Amun jewelry is assembled by highly skilled jewelers with quality material and immense attention to detail. A well crafted luxury jewelry that truly makes a woman feel feminine and elegant. Material: Czech Glass Pearl, 24K Gold Plating Intended use: Wedding, Valentines Day, Anniversary, Mothers Day, Birthday, Evening Parties, Special Occasions, Holidays, Casual Wear, and Photography Handmade in New York