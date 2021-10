A stylish plus size tunic top style featury elbow length sleeves a tasteful scoop neckline and a flattering flared shape. This classic top features an elegant blue and white foliage print making it a gre at top for professional style or a casual look. Pair the stuff with jeans and flats for an easy every day look or style it with slacks and a blazer. This loose fit womens tunic top is from a comfortable stretch material. Polyester Spandex Knit.