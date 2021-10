Diamour 1.25 Ct. T.W. Round-Cut Diamond Cluster Drop Earrings In 14K White Gold. Distinguished by brilliant clusters of sparkling round diamonds cradled in diamond-lined swirls, these graceful dangle earrings are an elegant addition to any outfit. Additional diamonds embellish the posts, bringing the total diamond weight to 1 1/4 carats. Crafted of 14K white gold, the earrings secure with friction backs.