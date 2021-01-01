Shop 25" Black Iron & Wood Pendant Lighting at Michaels. com. An open spherical design and distinct industrial style make this pendant a stunning addition to your home. An open spherical design and distinct industrial style make this pendant a stunning addition to your home. Constructed primarily of iron and Chinese fir wood, this sphere pendant features a center bulb that's surrounded by three overlapping rings. The entire fixture is suspended by a sturdy, iron chain that connects to a canopy. Details Black 15" x 14" x 25" Includes on/off switch Requires 60-watt bulb, not included Recommended for indoor use only | 25" Black Iron & Wood Pendant Lighting By Ivory And Iris | Michaels®