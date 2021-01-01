Southworth 25% Cotton Business Paper, 8.5" x 11", 24 lb, Wove Finish, White, 500 Sheets

Using Southworth 25% Cotton Paper means you're on your way to making a lasting impression. This 24 lb. fine paper, in white, has a luxurious smooth finish and a distinctive crispness that set it apart from ordinary printer paper or copy paper. Before you write a single word, using Southworth 25% cotton paper commands respect. By using the finest ingredients with a proven process, Southworth paper is crafted to stand the test of time, with vivid color reproduction. These acid-free paper sheets feature a watermark, have matching envelopes available, and are inkjet, laser printer, and copier-compatible. A Brighter Shade of Green Neenah is committed to conserving our natural resources through responsible business and manufacturing policies and practices. Neenah manufactures a wide selection of green papers including FSC certified, Green Seal certified, Green-e certified and Carbon Neutral Plus papers.