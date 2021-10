Awesome T-shirt for real legends as well as men and women born in May 1996. May 1996 Birthday Vintage 25th birthday legendary since May 1996. Vintage 25 years old legend gift for legendary men women born in May 1996. Legends were born in May 1996 25th birthday t-shirt. "Legends Were Born In May 1996 t-shirt." Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem