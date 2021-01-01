26 Cu. Ft. Stainless French Door Refrigerator

26.2 cu. ft. Capacity - Slim SpacePlus Ice System - Dual Ice Maker - Smart Cooling System - SmartThinQ Technology - SpillProtector Tempered Glass Shelves - Energy Star Qualified - Stainless Steel Finish The LG 26.2 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator features the Slim SpacePlus Ice System, which gives this refrigerator more shelf and door bin space, and dual ice makers that ensure you never run out of ice. This French Door refrigerator includes the Smart Cooling system, which reacts quickly to temperature fluctuations and maintain superior conditions. In addition, this refrigerator includes SpillProtector glass shelves and LED lighting. Store More. Stock-up and store everything you need. With a cavernous 26 cubic feet of space, this LG French Door refrigerator gives you ample space for all of your familys favorite foods and keeps them conveniently organized and within reach. Maximum Ice Production and Storage Dual ice makers, dispensed from the door and located in the freezer compartment, produce large amounts of ice so you never run out. This extra ice storage helps ensure that you have extra ice on hand for those hot summer days or when entertaining large parties. Think youll run out of ice? Think Again. From making extra ice for tonights dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the LG SmartThinQ app to control key features and get important notifications from any-where. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can operate smart features with your voice. Most shelf space* Ice makers are great, but not if it means you can\'t fit all of your food in the fridge. The Slim SpacePlus Ice System provides more shelf space and allows even more space for door bins. *Standard width french door refrigerator, excludes other LG manufactured products Fresher is better. Smart Cooling system is designed to maintain superior conditions within the refrigerator. The Linear Compressor reacts quickly to temperature fluct