Funny Maths Nerd Geek Physics and Science Maths Formula Square Root 676 = 26 Years Old Gift for Women and Men with Vintage 1995 For more years please click on "Bday24 Square Number Birthday" above. Mathematical Formula Root 26 Years Maths Maths Nerd Birthday Party Decoration 26th Birthday Gift idea for men and women born in 1995 and with the numbers Geeks mathematicians, computer scientists happy on their birthday. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem