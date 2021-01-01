280W Milkshake Maker Single Head Drink Mixer Smoothie Blender 110V 2-Speeds

This round-head milkshake machine is made of stainless steel, which is safe and reliable. The volume is 650ml, which can fully meet people's needs for milkshakes. The motor speed of the milkshake machine is 1 speed 10000r/min and 2 speed 14000r/min. Suitable for milkshakes, malted milk, fruit smoothies and healthy drinks. The milkshake machine is easy to disassemble, and the main shaft is separated for easy cleaning. It is easy to operate, and it only takes two minutes to make a drink, which helps to save time.